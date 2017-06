As summertime approaches and warmer weather moves in, air pollution becomes an increasing problem across the U.S.

People with asthma are especially impacted by deteriorating air quality.

Each day, the Environmental Protection Agency produces an Air Quality Index for more than 400 U.S. cities.

If you have asthma and other respiratory or heart conditions, check the air quality in your area to plan exercise and other outdoor activities. B96 Cares!