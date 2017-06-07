[Pics] The Clooney’s Had Their Twins! Here’s What They Look Like.

Showbiz Shelly
The Clooneys had their twins Ella and Alexander Clooney yesterday. The couple have been living in London awaiting this big day. George Clooney’s publicist said the babies were “happy, healthy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.” Haha!
An artist celebrated the new babies by creating picture of what the twins will look like when they’re older. They’re so cute!!
