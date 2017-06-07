Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Justin Bieber Mails ‘2U’ Lyrics to Fans

June 7, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: David Guetta, Justin Bieber

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber and David Guetta are set to release their new collaboration “2U” this Friday (June 9). The two have already garnered significant fan excitement by recruiting various Victoria’s Secret Angels to promote the upcoming single.

Yesterday (June 6), Bieber chose to build up even more anticipation by sending out lyrics to his unreleased track in the mail. Dedicated Beliebers from across the country took to social media to post images of the lyrics letters they were sent in the mail.

Check out their excitement below.

From the photo, one lyric reads, “There’s no crime, let’s take both of our souls and intertwine.” Though Bieber might have made a few fans incredibly happy, others are jokingly taking to Twitter to express their disappointment about not receiving their own letters.

Check out their hilarious responses below.

