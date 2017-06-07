Cheetos Debut Flamin’ Hot Flavor of Your Dreams

Holy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos!

Cheetos just took their Flamin’ Hots to a new level with a brand-new flavor!

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch were announced at Chicago’s Sweets and Snacks Expo in May.

They were supposed to heat up the summer in July but hit shelves a bit early.

They’ll be available at your local Safeway, Giant, Wegmans, Target, 7-11 and Walgreens.

I’m skeptical about the flavor because I’m so loyal to the original and believe you can’t mess with perfection, but I am tempted to give these a whirl.

I’d imagine that the ranch blends well with the spice, just like my usual cream cheese dip.

Those who did give it a try at the convention were pleasantly surprised, even saying it was “one of their favorites.”

If you try them first, leave B96 or @LizzyBuczak on Twitter a comment with your thoughts.

To find a bag near you, simply enter your zip code and select the snack from a dropdown menu on Frito-Lay’s site.