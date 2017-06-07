BET to Honor Chance the Rapper With Humanitarian Award

Chance the Rapper has done so much to help out his hometown of Chicago so it’s no surprise BET wants to honor him with a Humanitarian Award.

The network will recognize his philanthropic and community work during the BET Awards, on Sunday, June 25.

“Chance has consistently used his musical platform to support a number of impactful educational, social and political initiatives – positively impacting both local and national communities,” BET said in a release.

Chance has an impressive resume: he worked with former President Barack Obama on My Brother’s Keeper Challenge, donated millions of dollars to the Chicago Public Schools, and even set up an arts and literature fund for CP, which in turn inspired and motivated other celebrities and companies to also donate.

He’s all about the youth, hosting an open mic night at the Harold Washington library each mother and encouraged young African Americas to get out and vote during the election with a “parade to the polls” in the city.

This Tuesday, he also announced that he’ll be starting a summer youth program to teach audio mastering.

Chance is hands-down one of Chicago’s biggest supporters and cheerleaders and the city could not be prouder of him.

The 25-year-old Chatam native is in good company – previous winners of the award include Al Sharpton and Muhammad Ali.