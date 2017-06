HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.

Without treatment, it can lead to illness and early death.

One out of every four new HIV infections is among youth, ages 13 to 24.

Risk factors for youth include: having sex, multiple partners, unsafe sex and injecting drugs.

Alcohol and drug use can lead to risky behavior.

Young people need to know the facts about HIV, understand their risks, and youth-at-risk need to be tested. B96 Cares!