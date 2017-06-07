Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Engaged??

June 7, 2017 1:54 PM By Nikki
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, engaged to be married, Mac Miller

Ariana and friends raised over 12 million dollars for victims and families of the Manchester bombing with her One Love Manchester concert.

Did anyone notice the huge rock on her THAT ring finger????

Is she the type that would keep it quiet or would she let all the #Arianators know right away???

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: NO SALES, free for editorial use. In this handout provided by ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert Ariana Grande performs on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at http://www.redcross.org.uk/love (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

