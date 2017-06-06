Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

You Can Now Zip Line From the Eiffel Tower!

June 6, 2017 11:15 AM By Lizzy Buczak

What’s better than seeing the Eiffel Tower and taking some cute pics? Zip-lining off of it!

If you’re planning a trip to Paris and you’re a thrill seeker, this is for you!

Perrier has opened a temporary zips-line from the Eiffel Tower to promote the French Open.

Those brave enough to do take on the Le Perrier Smash can take in the scenic and breathtaking views of the city from 375 feet high, going at 55 miles an hour.

The attraction is open from June 5 to June 11 and only allows 100 rides a day.

The best part? It’s FREE!

Those who are too afraid to take on the ride can participate in a virtual reality version.

Check out the video in the player above!

