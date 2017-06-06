SUMMER TREND: Move Over RompHim, The ‘Lacey Shorts’ Have Arrived!

Just when you were starting to accept that you will likely see guy friends wearing th’ RompHim this summer…the ‘Lacey Short’ has been introduced and met with a big fat ‘I can’t even’.

It looks like your grandmas doily (lace she puts under lamp on side table) and it’s ugly AF.

They are $49 bucks and go on pre order Friday HERE.

If you still didn’t see or get the #RompHim you can HERE.

What float in the Pride Parade will have these as uniforms this year???

We love fashion, fashion sometimes does not love us.

The memes will start rolling out any minute for this…wait for it.