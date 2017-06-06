Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Happy 125th Birthday to the “L” – Ride a Vintage Car Today!

June 6, 2017 10:48 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Cta

The “L” is celebrating its 125th birthday today.

To celebrate, fans can ride CTA’s heritage fleet around the Loop today.

The heritage fleet is a vintage throwback to the orange and brown railcars from 1923, and an eight-car train from the 70s, which is decked out in red, white and blue.

The 20’s cars will be around the Loop from noon to 1:45pm, making stops on the inner Loop’s Orange & Pink side.

The 70’s cars will run around from 1:45pm to 3:15pm.

Unfortunately, you can’t ride the train all he way home.

The Clark and Lake stop will be have free posters to commemorate the anniversary.

Get more about the heritage fleet HERE!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live