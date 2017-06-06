Happy 125th Birthday to the “L” – Ride a Vintage Car Today!

The “L” is celebrating its 125th birthday today.

To celebrate, fans can ride CTA’s heritage fleet around the Loop today.

The heritage fleet is a vintage throwback to the orange and brown railcars from 1923, and an eight-car train from the 70s, which is decked out in red, white and blue.

The 20’s cars will be around the Loop from noon to 1:45pm, making stops on the inner Loop’s Orange & Pink side.

The 70’s cars will run around from 1:45pm to 3:15pm.

Unfortunately, you can’t ride the train all he way home.

The Clark and Lake stop will be have free posters to commemorate the anniversary.

