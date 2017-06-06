Elizabeth Berkley Reveals if a “Saved By The Bell” Revival is in the Cards

Is the cast of Saved By the Bell ready to return to The Max?

The series may have aired in 1989 but its popularity still holds up, especially with the addition of Saved By The Max pop up diner in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Even kids nowadays know all about Slater, Jessie, Kelly, Zack, Lisa and Screech.

And with all the hubbub around revivals, it’s tough not to consider this staple show.

Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie, was asked about possibly reprising her role in a revival.

“[It was] a little tease!” she exclusively told Us Weekly about reuniting with her co-stars in the Bayside High hallways on The Tonight Show in 2015.

“We’re all busy working on so many good things. We’re actually fortunate that most of our cast consistently works and have been working actors since we were kids. And we stay in touch. We love each other. So, if something else presented itself that was as intelligent as the way Jimmy [Fallon] did it, I’m not saying we wouldn’t consider but we did what felt great for all of us at this moment.”

That being said, a revival isn’t COMPLETELY out of the question and as more pressure is put on by fans, the more likely they are to cave in.

She’s not exaggerating that the cast has been, for the most part, consistently busy.

Mario Lopez, who played Slater, has been a full time host on Extra and very involved in Hollywood.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who brought Zack to life, also starred as Detective John Clark in ABC‘s NYPD Blue, Jerry Kellerman in TNT‘s Raising the Bar, and Peter Bash in TNT’s Franklin & Bash.

Tiffani Thiessen, who played Zack’s love Kelly Kapowski, had a several year run on USA’s White Collar.

Things took a darker turn for Lark Voorhies and Dustin Diamond. Voorhies’ mother revealed that she was bipolar in 2016.

Dustin on the other hand was arrested for stabbing a man in a bar that he claims was self defense. He was then jailed again for breaking probation and being in possession of oxycodone. He also wrote a book that painted his co-stars in a negative light.