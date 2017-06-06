Did Beyonce Give Birth To Her Twins Already?

Eagle eyed members of the Beyhive believe that Beyonce has already welcomed her twins.

The singer’s due date remains unclear but some believe that there has been evidence that supports the theory that Beyonce is now a mom of 3.

First, fans believe that Beyonce’s Memorial Day Weekend photo with Blue Ivy may have been a throwback because her bump look much smaller than it did at her tribal-themed push party.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

That in itself doesn’t really mean anything but the second piece of evidence is Solange’s cancelled concert.

She called off her show in Boston last week due to “scheduling conflicts” and “production delays.”

I'm really really sorry/sad about this but I fought hard to only give u my best, & tons of production drama/delays got all up in the way:( https://t.co/sy8rFQ9kCq — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 25, 2017

Lastly, a Twitter user claims to have seen Beyonce’s mom Tina at Cedars Sinai hospital on May 20.

This isn’t confirmed obviously but she SURE looks like Bey’s momma.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! TINA KNOWLES WAS SEEN AT A HOSPITAL IN LA!!! #BeyHive pic.twitter.com/CPhbAOTlzV — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) May 21, 2017

So do you think Beyonce and Jay welcomed their twins back in May and are keeping it under wraps?

He was recently sitting court side for the NBA finals so it could be that he just needed a daddy break!