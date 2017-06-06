Did Beyonce Give Birth To Her Twins Already?

Eagle eyed members of the Beyhive believe that Beyonce has already welcomed her twins.
The singer’s due date remains unclear but some believe that there has been evidence that supports the theory that Beyonce is now a mom of 3.
First, fans believe that Beyonce’s Memorial Day Weekend photo with Blue Ivy may have been a throwback because her bump look much smaller than it did at her tribal-themed push party.
That in itself doesn’t really mean anything but the second piece of evidence is Solange’s cancelled concert.
She called off her show in Boston last week due to “scheduling conflicts” and “production delays.”
Lastly, a Twitter user claims to have seen Beyonce’s mom Tina at Cedars Sinai hospital on May 20.
This isn’t confirmed obviously but she SURE looks like Bey’s momma.
So do you think Beyonce and Jay welcomed their twins back in May and are keeping it under wraps?
He was recently sitting court side for the NBA finals so it could be that he just needed a daddy break!