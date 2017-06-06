B96 Cares! Does Your Child Have ADHD?

Children diagnosed with ADHD may be overly active or have trouble paying attention or controlling their behavior.

In the United States, more young children two to five years of age are taking medicine for ADHD than receiving psychological services, which may include behavior therapy.

Many doctors think behavior therapy should be recommended before prescribing medicine.

This therapy teaches parents ways to improve their child's behavior and can work as well as medicine, without the risk of side effects.