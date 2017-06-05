Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Wonder Woman SLAYS at the Box Office!

June 5, 2017 11:34 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Talk about girl power to the max! Wonder Woman killed it at the box off AND had a female director to boot!

For it’s opening weekend, Wonder Woman made $223 MILLION!!

Not only did that knock “Fifty Shades of Grey,” out of the top spot (who previously held the record for biggest opening weekend) BUT it was also the first time for the biggest opening weekend movie to be directed by a woman! You go Patty Jenkins!

If you haven’t seen it yet here’s the official trailer:

Did you see it? What did you think?

