Regal Cinemas Offering $1 Movies For Kids This Summer

No one wants to pay full price to see a movie. This summer, you don’t have to!
Regal Entertainment Group is helping moms and dads keep their kids entertained this summer with $1 movies!
All aboard the Summer Movie Express, which kicks off on June 6.
The family-friendly movies will play at select theaters at 10am every Tuesday and Wednesday.
The same movie will play on both days, seating is first come and first serve.
Here’s the summer movie list:
Week 1 Tue. Jun 27 to Wed. Jun 28
Kung Fu Panda 3 PG
Ice Age: Collision Course PG
Week 2 Tue. Jul 4 to Wed. Jul 5
Trolls PG
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked G
Week 3 Tue. Jul 11 to Wed. Jul 12
Monster Trucks PG
Penguins of Madagascar PG
Week 4 Tue. Jul 18 to Wed. Jul 19
Rio 2 G
The Boxtrolls PG
Week 5 Tue. Jul 25 to Wed. Jul 26
The Secret Life of Pets PG
Sing PG
Week 6 Tue. Aug 1 to Wed. Aug 2
Kubo and the Two Strings PG
Ratchet & Clank PG
Week 7 Tue. Aug 8 to Wed. Aug 9
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water PG
The Adventures of Tintin PG
Week 8 Tue. Aug 15 to Wed. Aug 16
Happy Feet 2 PG
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore PG
Week 9 Tue. Aug 22 to Wed. Aug 23
Storks PG
The LEGO Batman Movie PG
Participating theaters include:
Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (Chicago, IL) – Starts June 27
Regal Lake Zurich 12 (Lake Zurich, IL) – Starts June 13
Regal Moline Stadium 14 (Moline, IL) – Starts June 13
Regal Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 (Round Lake Beach, IL) – Starts May 30