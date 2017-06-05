One Love Manchester Highlights

Yesterday, was Ariana Grande’s tribute concert “One Love Manchester” to raise money for the victims injured at her concert…and what an amazing day all around!

Over 55 thousand people showed and over $12 MILLION dollars was raised with millions more expected. **Money raised will benefit the injured and go to the families of those that lost their lives.

Check out these highlights:

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande duet “Don’t Dream It’s Over”:

Katy Perry “Roar”:

Justin Bieber Getting Emotional:

The Black Eyed Peas and Ariana “Where is the Love”:

Coldplay “Fix You” **Warning I ball my eyes out ALWAYS when I hear this song:

Little Mix “Wings”:

Ariana Grande “One Last Time” – her last long w/everyone on-stage:

Do you want to help? Shop to donate (and you can show your love!) Net proceeds will go to the British Red Cross. See the merch here: Donate to OneLoveManchester