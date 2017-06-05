Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

More Feels From One Love Manchester

June 5, 2017 11:58 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 1 Love Manchester, Ariana Grande, Arianators, Cops dancing, Engaged, Katy Perry, Mac Miller, Niall, Niall Horan, one love manchester, Perrie Edwards

Cops dancing with fans, Little Mix fanning out, Niall bringing us to tears – so many other great moments from One Love Manchester below:

Little Mix and Katy Perry were both performers at yesterday’s show. Check out this super cute Insta post that Perrie Edwards posted called “Perrie and Perry”: 

One Love Manchester was filled with SO.MUCH.LOVE!!! Check out this video of cops dancing with fans! (They’re the ones in the florescent yellow):

Katy Perry not only gave an awesome performance…she had fun teasing Summerbash artist Niall! Check out her insta post with him:

Speaking of Niall , he had everyone tearing up with his sweet words and love for Ariana:

Ariana’s bf Mac Miller was there and they did a few songs together including “The Way”. Notice that big rock on her left hand? Mrs. Soon-To-Be Mac Miller??

