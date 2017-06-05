More Feels From One Love Manchester

Cops dancing with fans, Little Mix fanning out, Niall bringing us to tears – so many other great moments from One Love Manchester below:

Little Mix and Katy Perry were both performers at yesterday’s show. Check out this super cute Insta post that Perrie Edwards posted called “Perrie and Perry”:

One Love Manchester was filled with SO.MUCH.LOVE!!! Check out this video of cops dancing with fans! (They’re the ones in the florescent yellow):

Katy Perry not only gave an awesome performance…she had fun teasing Summerbash artist Niall! Check out her insta post with him:

Speaking of Niall , he had everyone tearing up with his sweet words and love for Ariana:

Ariana’s bf Mac Miller was there and they did a few songs together including “The Way”. Notice that big rock on her left hand? Mrs. Soon-To-Be Mac Miller??