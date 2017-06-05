Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Halle Berry Answers Pregnancy Rumors

June 5, 2017 1:13 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Halle Berry, Instagram, mystery man, pregnancy rumors, pregnany, steak and fries

So, let me start by saying Halle Berry is GORGEOUS all the time!

But this pic that was every where this morning of her on the red carpet had people talking that she was “with baby”… 

I mean the way she’s holding her belly right?

So then of course people are like “oooh scandal! Who’s the baby’s daddy?” … since she’s allegedly single.

TMZ says their sources confirm she IS NOT pregnant.

Halle also responded to the rumors by saying:

Can a girl have some steak and fries??”

LOL!

Now, we’ve all heard people confirm “no” before and it’s really a “yes” – but I guess we’ll know in 9 months or less right?!

 

