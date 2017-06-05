Girl Photoshops Zac Efron’s Face Over Ex Boyfriend In Vacation Photos

This girl wins the breakup game.

When Baylee Woodward was dumped by her boyfriend, she couldn’t let all of their travel pics go to waste so she did what any logical person would do – she photoshopped Zac Efrons face on her ex.

The 19-year-old worked on a yacht and began dating her boss.

The two took a year long trip to 12 different counties, taking a lot of incredible photos in the process.

After their trip, he dumped AND fired her.

Instead of feeling salty, Woodward decided to share the photos but replace her ex with a hot, young actor.

“I wanted to post a throwback picture from one of the trips but the best ones are with him in it,” she said. “I couldn’t crop him out and blurring him would be ugly, so I was like, ‘I’ll just put someone else’s face on it.’ And when you think ‘hot young guy’ you think Zac Efron.”

Hey Zac, if you’re single you should reach out to her – you make a really hot couple!

