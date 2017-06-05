Gaze into the Future & Watch the Trailer For Disney’s New Spinoff “Raven’s Home”

Did you ever think so many 20-somethings would be this excited about a Disney Channel show?

The first trailer for Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven spinoff show Raven’s Home is finally here.

The series will premiere in a few weeks – June 21 to specific, so you can count it as your new summer obsession.

In the trailer, we see Raven Baxter, now a divorced mom to twins, living with her also divorced best friend Chelsea and her child.

The house is more chaotic then its ever been and on top of it, one of Raven’s kids inherits her psychic abilities. Who knew being psychic could be passed down from generation to generation?

We’ll most likely see Raven and Chelsea guiding Booker into accepting and dealing with his new reality.

Raven’s teenage love now turned ex-husband, Devon Carter, is slated to return.

The first-look seems promising, now lets hope the series keeps that original charm that made That’s So Raven such a hit.

The good news – it seems like nothing has changed in the Baxter household.

Watch the trailer above!