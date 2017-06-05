Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Gaze into the Future & Watch the Trailer For Disney’s New Spinoff “Raven’s Home”

June 5, 2017 11:33 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: raven's house, that's so raven

Did you ever think so many 20-somethings would be this excited about a Disney Channel show?

The first trailer for Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven spinoff show Raven’s Home is finally here.

The series will premiere in a few weeks – June 21 to specific, so you can count it as your new summer obsession.

In the trailer, we see Raven Baxter, now a divorced mom to twins, living with her also divorced best friend Chelsea and her child.

The house is more chaotic then its ever been and on top of it, one of Raven’s kids inherits her psychic abilities. Who knew being psychic could be passed down from generation to generation?

We’ll most likely see Raven and Chelsea guiding Booker into accepting and dealing with his new reality.

Raven’s teenage love now turned ex-husband, Devon Carter, is slated to return.

The first-look seems promising, now lets hope the series keeps that original charm that made That’s So Raven such a hit.

The good news – it seems like nothing has changed in the Baxter household.

Watch the trailer above!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live