“Despacito” Just Did Something That Hasn’t Been Done In Almost Five Years

Luis Fonsi with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber “Despacito” just hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It became the first song that isn’t primarily in English to reach number one since 2002. Only 15 non-English songs have done this in 35 years. The Washington Post has the full list of songs that aren’t primarily in English to hit number in the history of the chart.

The last non-English song to hit number one (which was in 2012), also happens to be the most viewed video in the history of YouTube.