Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and among the top causes of severe disability.

It’s important to get immediate medical care for a stroke.

Common symptoms of a stroke include sudden face drooping, arm or leg weakness, trouble walking, and confusion or speech difficulty.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these, call 911 immediately.

Reacting quickly can not only preserve quality of life but possibly even save a life.