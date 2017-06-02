Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has NOT Left Black Eyed Peas

"People will report what ever they want to report regardless of the sources..." June 2, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Black Eyed Peas, Fergie, Will.I.Am

By Abby Hassler

Don’t worry people, Fergie will not be leaving the Black Eyed Peas, confirms member Will.i.am. On Thursday (June 1), Ahlan! ran the story that bandmates will.i.am, Taboo and apl.de.ap confirmed Fergie’s departure.

Related: Black Eyed Peas Confirm Appearance at Manchester Benefit Concert

“As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie,” will.i.am reportedly told the magazine. “She’s working on her solo project at the moment.”

Now, the band is refuting these claims on social media.

In a series of two tweets, will.i.am wrote, “Lies…@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun…That doesn’t mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever …People will report whatever they want to report regardless of the sources… It’s a crazy world…”

Fergie chimed in as well, tweeting: “Everyone knows I will always love and support my @bep brothers, @iamwill, @tabbep, @apldeap 💚💚”

Check out his posts below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live