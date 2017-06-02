Tia Mowry Reveals a “Sister Sister” Reboot Might Happen

You didn’t think every show would get a reboot but Sister Sister did you?

The 90s show is making a comeback according to Tia Mowry.

The 38-year-old told Nylon magazine that they are very interested in reprising the series.

Understandably, it’s been a struggle.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” she said.

“I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge,” Mowry added.

The series, which ended in 1999, followed sisters Tia and Tamara, who were separated and adopted at birth and later ran into each other at the mall.

“It’s not dead in any kind of way. We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy,” she admitted.

So what would the twins be up to now?

Tia said she hopes her character would have gone down a path similar to her own.

“I would want her to replicate my life, and what’s going on in it right now. Just a mum with a family trying to make ends meet and see how that works,’ she said.

Wonder if she ended up with Tyreke. Or Roger?