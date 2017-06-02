Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Listen to Kehlani’s Fourth Remix of ‘Undercover’

DJ Danny Olson's remix is the best one yet. June 2, 2017 9:08 AM
Filed Under: Kehlani

By Hayden Wright

Kehlani’s debut album SWEETSEXYSAVAGE spawned the single “Undercover” in January, and she’s released back-to-back remixes since then. The fourth remix (by DJ Danny Olson) drops today: It’s a buoyant, synth-laden interpretation here just in time for the summer.

Olson’s remix follows other mixes by Default, salute and Coucheron. The GRAMMY nominee is currently on her SWEETSEXYSAVAGE World Tour with a performance tonight (June 2) at NYC’s Governor’s Ball.

Listen to the Danny Olson remix of “Undercover” here:

