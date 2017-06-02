Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Katy Perry Reveals ‘Witness’ Tracklist

June 2, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry released the 15-song tracklisting for her upcoming fifth studio album, Witness, today (June 2). The record is slated for a June 9 release.

The “Dark Horse” singer posted a short video featuring the album’s artwork, which revealed the tracklist at the end. This announcement comes after she released her extended 2018 worldwide tour dates earlier today.

The complete Witness tracklisting.

1. Witness
2. Hey Hey Hey
3. Roulette
4. Swish Swish
5. Deja Vu
6. Power
7. Mind Maze
8. Miss You More
9. Chained To The Rhythm
10. Tsunami
11. Bon Appetit
12. Bigger Than Me
13. Save As Draft
14. Pendulum
15. Into Me You See

