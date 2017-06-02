Gabe Ramirez Talks With ‘La Havana Madrid’ Star Sandra Delgado

After a successful run at Steppenwolf Theater, La Havana Madrid is taking a little trip into the heart of the city. No not the heart of Havana, Cuba. The play is heading to The Miracle Center in the Hermosa/Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago. According to playwright and star Sandra Delgado, it is a move that allows inner-city families to experience a high quality, extremely entertaining play that will resonate across generations. Gabe Ramirez from The J Show talked with Sandra about her inspiration, what the move to The Miracle Center means to her and what theatergoers can expect when the experience La Havana Madrid.

For tickets visit: www.TheMiracleCenter.org