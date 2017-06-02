Fifth Harmony Bring the Fire to GMA with New Single “Down”

“Down” is about to become your new summer jam!

Fifth Harmony performed their breezy new single on Good Morning America.

Everything from their outfits, dance moves and vocals, were on point, as usual.

They even brought Gucci Mane to sing his verse for the first-ever performance.

The track marks their first single without Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career.

Even though the summer concert series focused on their new music, which they referred to as the ‘start of an era’, the ladies did treat their friends to some oldies. They opened the show with “Work From Home” and closed with the classic “Worth It.”

They even brought out a cake for Normani, who celebrated her 21st birthday this week!

Watching 5H perform you can tell that these girls have formed an even stronger bond since 2016 and they are back eager to top the music charts.

So yes, Lauren, to answer your question – we did miss you!