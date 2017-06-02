Celebs Celebrate Pride With Love Letters To The LGBTQ Community

Happy Pride month!

When the gays love you…they WORSHIP you! The LGBTQ community is very loyal to the ones they love. Britney, Selena, Xtina, Cher, Madonna, Beyonce, Adele, Celine, Mariah, Gaga, JLo…notice a Diva theme here? And when you’re in…you’re in for life!

Chicago even has a monthly party ‘Slave For Britney Sundays’ at Roscoe’s dedicated to all Britney, all night. Best believe we can bust out any one of her dance routines on cue.

Now some of these celebs are letting the LGBTQ community know they see us. They know they gays will be there with them through thick and thin. The love is reciprocated in these love letters to the community. Read a few below and all the love letters HERE.

Here is Britney’s: