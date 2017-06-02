Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Concert To Air on ABC’s Freeform

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester has been the most talked about benefit concert of the year but unfortunately, many fans aren’t able to partake.

The sold-out show, which will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, also has a star-studded lineup Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Little Mix, and Niall Horan on the bill. And more are still said to be announced.

The venue, located several miles from Manchester Arena where the bombing happened last month, has a capacity of about 50 thousand and sold out in MINUTES.

It comes as no surprise that many networks expressed interest in airing the show.

Variety now says that BBC Worldwide has placed the concert with broadcasters in 38 different countries.

In the US, ABC’s Freeform channel (formerly ABC Family) will air the event LIVE with one-hour highlights being aired on ABC stations after the NBA finals.

Other stations airing the show include CTV, CTV GO, Much, VRAK and presented by iHeartRadio across Canada on Virgin Radio stations

The concert benefits the 22 victims killed by a suicide bomber in Manchester following Ariana’s Dangerous Woman tour and their families.