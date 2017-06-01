Selena Gomez is “Head over Heels in Love” with The Weeknd

The heart wants what it wants.

Selena Gomez once sang those lyrics in hopes of finding what her heart wanted and it seems like she finally has.

The 24-year-old singer is reportedly “head over heels in love” with her new BF The Weeknd.

E! News says that the relationship, while fresh, is a breath of fresh air from the rollercoaster she was on with ex-Justin Bieber.

“She is head over heels in love with Abel. This relationship is very different than the one she had with Bieber,” a source revealed.

The source also added:

“This love is very mature and she is in a different head space now. She has really found who she is and what makes her happy. She loves Abel and he loves her. They have gotten to know each other very well and have learned from their past relationships what they want and don’t want. They both met each other’s families and they all approve.”

You know it’s real when families APPROVE.

Even their busy schedules aren’t keeping them apart.

“They text and FaceTime and keep connected. They love to just chill and be a pretty normal couple — like go to the movies, order in and watch TV. They seem serious and like this is the real deal,” the source revealed.

We couldn’t be happier for Selena. For what it’s worth – we APPROVE.