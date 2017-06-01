Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Lindsay Lohan Might Appear in “Life Size 2”

June 1, 2017 12:46 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: life size, Lindsay Lohan, tyra banks

This just made us even more pumped for the sequel!

Tyra Banks, who has already confirmed she’ll be starring the sequel to Life-Size, just revealed that Lindsay Lohan might be reprising her character Casey.

In case you’ve forgotten, Casey was the young girl who brought Banks’ Eve doll character to life.

Tyra told The Talk that they are “having conversations” with Lohan, adding that she would love to have her back.

Would Lohan be on board? According to Banks, she totally wants to. Hey, if she can’t score a Mean Girls sequel, Life-Size 2 may be the next best thing.

Plus, who wouldn’t want to know what Casey’s up to nowadays and if she’s still friends with the doll.

The film is set to debut in December 2018, just in time for Christmas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

