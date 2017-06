TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Rob MacPherson, Lifestyle-education-US-writing A pupils folder is seen at Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School in Ellicott City, Maryland on October 15, 2013, containing printed and cursive forms of handwriting according to the Zaner-Bloser alphabet. For third-grade pupils at Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School, learning to write joined-up letters is a no-brainer, but outside the classroom, grown-up Americans are debating whether the nation's children should be studying cursive at all. AFP PHOTO / Robert MacPherson (Photo credit should read Robert MacPherson/AFP/Getty Images)

Alphabet (Robert MacPherson/AFP/Getty Images)