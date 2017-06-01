Geri Halliwell Apologizes For Leaving the Spice Girls on 19th Anniversary of Her Exit

Stop right now, thank you very much.

Geri Halliwell (now Horner) is finally apologizing for hurting us all those years ago when she left the Spice Girls.

The response was prompted by a fan tweet, revealing that it was the anniversary of Geri’s exit from the group.

“19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour,” the tweet read.

Halliwell got wind of it and offered up a response:

I'm sorry about that …💔, everything works out in the end 🌈 , that's what my mum says! X https://t.co/uJF2Ou8mOp — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) May 31, 2017

This isn’t the first time she’s addressed the exit either.

Last year during an interview with Oprah she said it was immature and blamed it on all the fame.

“It felt like it had grown into this huge monster, bigger than the individuals, bigger than the band itself,” she said adding, “Obviously there was a bit of ruction in the band, and I was thinking ‘You know, I just don’t want to do this anymore.’ It was like, ‘You’re getting on my nerves and I don’t know how to talk this through, so I’m out of here.’ It was quite immature, looking back.”

But as her tweet indicates, it worked out in the end because despite the fallout, nowadays, the former bandmates are closer than ever.

Say…. we’re still waiting for that reunion!