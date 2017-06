They may be one member ‘down’ but there’s never been more power and slayage in Fifth Harmony.

Six months after becoming a foursome, the girls are ready to debut their FIRST Camila-less single.

The group announced their new single “Down” ft. Gucci Mane with a FIERCE photo on Instagram.

Our new single #DOWN ft. Gucci Mane @laflare1017 coming June Second. A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on May 30, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The song debuts on June 2.

The girls will also be performing the single AND “Work From Home” on Good Morning America tomorrow!