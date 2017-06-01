Charlie Puth is Reportedly Dating THIS ‘Scream Queens’ Actress!

Charlie Puth hasn’t been in a relationship for about 6 months… if you can even call what he had with Bella Thorne a relationship.

The blink-and-you-miss-it fling ended badly, with Charlie calling her out on Twitter for seeing multiple dudes at one time.

Rumor has it, he even wrote the smash hit attention about her.

Bella is now involved in another love drama with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick while Charlie seems to be cozying up to another actress, Lea Michele.

Charlie Puth and Lea Michele ? 🤔 They talked about a collab, I guess ! pic.twitter.com/ftIfbuhNEk — J-26 😉 (@KinaleeP) May 30, 2017

The Scream Queens and Glee star was spotted on a dinner date with the singer in Hollywood.

We automatically assume they’re seeing each other but considering Michele also dabbles in music, it could be that their working on a duet together.