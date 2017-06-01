B96 Cares! Be Active in Your Healthcare!

One of the most important things you can do for your health is to ask questions.

Be an active and informed member of your healthcare team.

Remember, your health care is about you.

For starters you should ask what condition you’re being tested for, how the tests will be done, how soon you’ll get the results, and what happens after that.

Learn more about what questions to ask about medical tests and other aspects of your healthcare. Get the brochure “Be Prepared for Medical Appointments” available at http://www.ahrq.gov/consumer. B96 Cares!