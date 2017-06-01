Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

B96 Cares! Be Active in Your Healthcare!

June 1, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: concerns, doctor appointments, fear, health care, medical tests, patient, questions, research

One of the most important things you can do for your health is to ask questions.

Be an active and informed member of your healthcare team.

Remember, your health care is about you.

For starters you should ask what condition you’re being tested for, how the tests will be done, how soon you’ll get the results, and what happens after that.

Learn more about what questions to ask about medical tests and other aspects of your healthcare. Get the brochure “Be Prepared for Medical Appointments” available at http://www.ahrq.gov/consumer. B96 Cares!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live