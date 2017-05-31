Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Your Fave Childhood Cartoon “Animaniacs” Might Be Making a Comeback

May 31, 2017 12:46 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: animaniacs

This is zany to the max!

Animaniacs (and their super catchy tunes) might be making a comeback.

No network, not even the WB, is currently attached to the project but Steven Spielberg (thank you) is said to be helming the project.

The daytime series, which ran from 1993 to 1995, focused on three siblings named Yakko, Wakoo and Dot and featured variety segments including the popular Pinky and the Brain, which later scored it’s own spin off.

This isn’t the only show coming back from the dead – Magic School Bus, Carmen Sandiego and Powerpuff Girls are all scoring remakes.

Do you prefer new cartoons or are you happy to re-live your childhood again?

