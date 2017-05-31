Scientists Reveal Which Alcohol Gives You The Worst Hangovers

Headaches. Vomiting. Feeling sluggish.

No one likes a hangover… but no one thinks about that the night before when they’re pounding down margaritas, pina coladas and other colorfully boozy drinks.

And that “older and wiser” stuff is a bunch of crap because we NEVER EVER learn from our mistakes.

So if we’re going to continue on this path, we might as well choose our liquors more wisely.

Scientists banded together to make a list of the spirits that leave you with the worst hangovers of all time.

First off, alcohol is dehydrating, which is the first cause of hangovers. Some alcohol hangovers vary by intensity depending on congeners aka byproducts of fermentation.

This contributes o the drinks flavor but is hard for your liver to break down. Congeners are typically removed from vodka and gin but left in darker liquors. Brandy, whiskey and red wine have the highest amounts therefore will leave you with a GIANT headache the next morning. (At this point you’re probably realizing why every Friday after Scandal is just a literal pain.)

Another leading contributor in your hangover is BUBBLES. While bubbles may be a blast, the carbon dioxide helps the alcohol get absorbed in your bloodstream faster.

That’s why, champagne may be fun while your celebrating but it’ll be a killer the next morning.

The good news is that we don’t have to blame sugar for hangovers anymore.

Sugary drinks however are EASIER to drink and may fool you into thinking you aren’t drunk, when you are, causing you to indulge more and wake up feeling less than hot.

Other things to keep in mind – cheaper alcohol will give you a worse hangover, mixing alcohol is NEVER a good idea but if you have remember the old rhyme “Liquor before beer, you’re in the clear. Beer before liquor, you’ve never been sicker.”

To avoid hangovers, drink in moderation and chase every drink with a glass of water. Hydration is key to a successful morning.