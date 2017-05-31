[Pic] Demi Lovato Claps Back To Manchester Tribute Concert Announcement

Showbiz Shelly
Ariana Grande has announced a Manchester Tribute concert in honor of the Manchester attack. The pop star will be one of the many artists attending such as Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and more. However, when a fan asked Demi why she’s not on the line-up…Demi responded honestly!
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
...More from Showbiz Shelly