Val Kilmer took to Twitter to express his excitement about reprising his role of “Iceman” in this long awaited sequel. What movie does he play Iceman?

Oscar says this is his first time calling in! Will he become Showbiz Oscar?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...