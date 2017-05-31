Jon Bellion, MAX, Porter Robinson on List of Lollapalooza 2017 Aftershows

After Lollapalooza, it’s time for the after party and there will be no shortage of them this year.

Lollapalooza announced 57 OFFICIAL after parties for 2017, spread across 6 days.

That’s about 16 venues and 180 acts scheduled – no reason for you to say you had nothing to do that weekend!

Jon Bellion, MAX and Anthony Pavel will kick things off on August 1 at the Metro for the annual Nelarusky, benefitting Special Olympics.

Other performers include Tegan and Sara at Park West, the Shins at the Vic, Porter Robinson with Intermodel at the Mid.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10AM!

See the complete list HERE or below!

Aug. 2: Suicideboy$ at Bottom Lounge, Kaytranada with Kweku Collins and Lou Phelps at Concord, the Drums with Stef Chura at Empty Bottle, Temples with Declan McKenna at Lincoln Hall, Spoon with CRX at Metro, Liam Gallagher with Blossoms at Park West, Hippo Campus with Remo Drive at Reggies, Mondo Cozmo with Billy Raffoul at Schubas, Atlas Genius with Stanaj at Subterranean, Foster the People with Home at Vic.

Aug. 3: Pretty Reckless with Slothtrust at Bottom Lounge, Little Dragon with Xavier Omar at Concord, Pup with Deeper at Empty Bottle, Phantogram with Flint Eastwood at House of Blues, Crystal Castles with Pham at Lincoln Hall, Jai Wolf with Gryffin at Logan Square, Porter Robinson with Intermodal at Mid, Tegan and Sara with Frenship at Park West, Cloud Nothings with Oozing Wound at Reggies, Skott with Flor at Schubas, Paper Diamond with Golf Clap at Soundbar, Highly Suspect with the Frights at Subterranean, Whitney with Kevin Devine at Thalia Hall, Ryan Adams with the Districts at Vic.

Aug. 4: Andrew McMahon with Missio at Bottom Lounge, Mac Demarco with Middle Kids at Concord, San Fermin with Ron Gallo at Empty Bottle, Vance Joy with Cobi at House of Blues, Royal Blood with White Reaper at Lincoln Hall, Slushi with Young Bombs at Logan Square, Gramatik with K?D at Mid, Live with the Shelters at Park West, Taylor Bennet at Reggies, Lemon Twigs with Bunny at Schubas, Warpaint at Subterranean, Sylvan Esso with Flock of Dimes at Thalia Hall, Banks with the Japanese House at Vic.

Aug. 5: Mura Masa with Saint JHN at Bottom Lounge, G-Jones with EPROM at Chop Shop, Zane Lowe Presents: Towkio + Amine + Jidenna at Concord, Alvvays at Empty Bottle, Milky Chance with Arizona at House of Blues, Car Seat Headrest with Gold Connection at Lincoln Hall, NGHTMRE with Moksi at Logan Square, Alison Wonderland with Ephwurd at Mid, Grouplove with 888 at Park West, 6lack with Michael Christmas at Reggies, Barns Courtney with Luke Henry at Schubas, JOYRYDE at Soundbar, Moose Blood with Vant at Subterranean, Kaleo with Colony House at Thalia Hall, the Shins with Mt. Joy at Vic.

Aug. 6: Zeds Dead with Wax Motif at Concord, the Head and the Heart with the Walters at Metro, Borgore with Dirty Audio at Mid, Slander at Soundbar.