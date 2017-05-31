Chicago Qualifies as one of the Best Cities for a Staycation

Everyone needs a little vacay here and there but sometimes, it’s just not realistic to pack up the whole family and go to Florida for the week.

That’s when you call for a ‘Staycation.’

Some cities are really great for a staycation while others are complete duds.

WalletHub realized that only about 35% of Americans will take a vacation away from home this year and decided to find the Best and WORST cities for Staycations.

I’m happy to inform you that Chicago, with its multitude of attractions, shows, beaches, and events, made the list of best cities for a staycation.

In fact, Chicago took the second spot, falling only behind Orlando, FL, which is understandable considering all the theme parks.

San Diego, Seattle and Tampa rounded out the top 5.

Las Vegas, Atlanta, Portland, San Fran and New York also made the list.

As for worst cities? That includes North Las Vegas, Oakland, CA, Port St. Lucie, FL and Newark, NJ.

Go figure.

See the full report here.