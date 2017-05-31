Celebrate National Donut Day with FREE Doughnuts!

This might be the best TGIF ever.

Today is National Donut Day and Dunkin’ Donuts is giving everyone a free donut WITH a purchase of a beverage! Donuts for everyone! 🍩

Sounds great, donut? Get it?

The deal will continue all day “while supplies last” with purchase of a beverage, which means you better hurry if you want that free classic donut!

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 — Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

And if you want to impress everyone at work give them a little history lesson- the holiday began in 1938 to commemorate Chicago Salvation Army workers who surprised soldiers with donut deliveries!

This year marks the 100th anniversary of World War I where “Donut Lassies” or Doughnut Girls who served in the front lines would give donuts and coffee to soldier.

Other free places you can score donuts?

Krispy Kreme: Get any donut for free. No purchase necessary!

Salvation Army – This year, Salvation army is partnering with Glazed and Infused, who will donated 50% of proceeds from donut purchases. Stop by 5 of their downtown locations or deliver donuts to your office! Not in downtown? They also partnered with Clyde’s Donuts, sold in Jewel-Osco locations. SA volunteers will be on site handing out coupons for TWO free donuts on both Friday and Saturday!