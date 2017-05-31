B96 Cares! How Much Do You Know About Epilepsy?

Approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. develop epilepsy each year, and more than two million have been diagnosed with it.

Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by recurrent seizures.

Known causes include strokes, brain tumors, traumatic brain injuries, insufficient prenatal care, and injuries at birth. More than half of all cases of epilepsy don’t have a known cause.

To decrease your risk of developing epilepsy, take steps to prevent strokes and head injuries and get prenatal care.

Early diagnosis and treatment can help a person with epilepsy live a full and healthy life.