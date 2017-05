2.2 million dislikes in under a month is impressive. It’s already the SIXTH most disliked thing on YouTube. Bibi H has over 4 million followers on YouTube already, so anything she throws up on her page is going to get some looks. Her first music video is already only 500,000 behind Rebecca Black “Friday” in the “dislike” category though.

In case you’re wondering, the video for Justin Bieber “Baby” is the most disliked thing on YouTube with 7.7 million.