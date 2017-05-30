Ryan Seacrest Refuses To Return To American Idol Over His Weak Payout

According to Page Six, American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest is saying he will NOT return! All over MONEY, of course! Seacrest is upset about his weak pay after building the Idol brand from the beginning. Katy Perry landed a $25 Million deal to be a judge, giving Seacrest the short end of the stick with only a $10 million payout. Looks like Ryan is saying thanks, but no thanks! Will Idol suffer without the original host??
