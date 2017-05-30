Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Ryan Seacrest Refuses To Return To American Idol Over His Weak Payout

May 30, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

According to Page Six, American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest is saying he will NOT return! All over MONEY, of course! Seacrest is upset about his weak pay after building the Idol brand from the beginning. Katy Perry landed a $25 Million deal to be a judge, giving Seacrest the short end of the stick with only a $10 million payout. Looks like Ryan is saying thanks, but no thanks! Will Idol suffer without the original host??

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live