Memorial Day Weekend Was Filled With Celebrity Weddings

Love was in the air this memorial day weekend.

Several celebrities used the 3-day weekend as an opportunity to get hitched and celebrate their love with friends, family and fans following along on Instagram.

Taken actress Maggie Grace married her fiancé, Brent Bushnell, in La Jolla, California, on Sunday, May 28.

the strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman) 💫 A post shared by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

Shameless actress Emmy Rossum tied the knot with her fiancé, Sam Esmail, on Sunday as well.

She shared a picture from their big day on Instagram.

The couple has been dating since August 2015.

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on May 29, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

And lastly, Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr and fiancé, Evan Spiegel walked down the aisle in a romantic wedding at their home in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood.

The ceremony was very intimate with less than 50 guests in attendance.

The Snapchat founder and Kerr began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in 2016.

No word if Kerr’s ex-husband Orland Bloom was in attendance.