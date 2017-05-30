Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Memorial Day Weekend Was Filled With Celebrity Weddings

May 30, 2017 11:43 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Emmy Rossum, Maggie Grace, memorial day weddings, Miranda Kerr, weddings

Love was in the air this memorial day weekend.

Several celebrities used the 3-day weekend as an opportunity to get hitched and celebrate their love with friends, family and fans following along on Instagram.

Taken actress Maggie Grace married her fiancé, Brent Bushnell, in La Jolla, California, on Sunday, May 28.

the strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman) 💫

A post shared by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on

 

Shameless actress Emmy Rossum tied the knot with her fiancé, Sam Esmail, on Sunday as well.

She shared a picture from their big day on Instagram.

The couple has been dating since August 2015.

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on

 

And lastly, Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr and fiancé, Evan Spiegel walked down the aisle in a romantic wedding at their home in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood.

The ceremony was very intimate with less than 50 guests in attendance.

The Snapchat founder and Kerr began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in 2016.

No word if Kerr’s ex-husband Orland Bloom was in attendance.

 

 

