Ludacris Confirms ‘Everything Is Good’ with Drake

By Abby Hassler

The Drake-Ludacris feud is finally at an end. In his acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards, Drake called out the “Vitamin D” rapper, saying he has got nothing but love for him.

“Ludacris, we haven’t always seen eye to eye, but I’ve always been a big fan of yours and I got a lot of love for you,” the More Life rapper said. “I want to let you know that face to face, while I’m still here.”

The NY Daily News caught up with Ludacris afterward, where Ludacris confirmed the long-term battle is done, saying, “Yeah, everything is good. We had a conversation before he even did that.”

The beef began a long time ago when Drake accused Ludacris of stealing flows, which caused Luda to respond in his 2011 “Bada Boom” track, where he rapped, “Counterfeit rappers say I’m stealing they flows. But I can’t steal what you never made up, b—-.”

Drake later referenced Luda in his “How About Now” single, rapping, “I used to always try and burn you CDs of my new s—/ You be like, ‘Who’s this?’/ I’d be like, ‘Me, girl,’ You be like, ‘Oh, word, true s—?’/ Then ask if we could listen to Ludacris/Them car rides made me feel like I was losin’ it.”