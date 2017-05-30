Liam Neeson Film “Widows” Filming in Chicago, Looking for Extras

Chicago’s movie scene is bringing some big names this summer.

This summer, heist caper ‘Widows’ is filming in Chicago and it’s looking for a ton of extras to star alongside Liam Neeson, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall and Michelle Rodriguez.

‘Widows’ is a remake of a 1980s British TV series about a group of men who die during a robbery. As the title indicates, their widows take over and finish the job.

Want to be an extra on the blockbuster? You need to have a certain set of skills…. bowling skills that is.

4StarCasting is currently looking for REAL BOWLERS who can work on May 31.

They are also looking for a Kevin J. O’Connor lookalike.

There’s no shortage of roles for men and women who have formal ball wardrobe (and you get a tux/dress bump on your paycheck!)

So get your acting on this summer – who knows, it could be your BIG BREAK!

Elizabeth Debicki spotted behind #Widows co-star Michelle Rodriguez and fan in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/ufiQioGH9H — Elizabeth Debicki (@EdebickiSource) May 28, 2017

The movie is currently filming in the Dunning neighborhood till the end of May so I may or may not be walking my dog there to try and get a sneak peek of these big named actors!